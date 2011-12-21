Amazon Kindle Fire software fix lands

Amazon has issued a software update for the Amazon Kindle tablet, which pledges to cure a lot of the ills reported by early adopters.

The over-the-air 6.2.1 software fix comes after users complained of sluggish and unresponsive performance while navigating around the device and using apps.

Amazon says the update aims to eliminate those woes and also dramatically improves the device's privacy settings.

Some users have expressed concern that your activity appears in the homepage carousel, which leaves the device open to prying eyes.

Enhances fluidity

The update reads: "We have a new, free over-the-air software update available for Kindle Fire.

"This update enhances fluidity and performance, improves touch navigation responsiveness, gives you the option to choose which items display on the carousel, and adds the ability to add a password lock on Wi-Fi access. The update will be automatically delivered to your Kindle Fire."

Amazon says the Kindle Fire needs to be fully charged before downloading the over-the-air upgrade. You'll need access to Wi-Fi, although it is possible to side-load the software onto the tablet.

Follow the instructions on the Kindle Fire support page.

Via: Gizmodo