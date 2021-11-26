Live
Black Friday Apple live blog: Apple Watch, MacBook, AirPod deals and more
By Gareth Beavis last updated
Now that the Black Friday deals are truly in full swing, we've been spotting a few trends - and this year, it's the turn of the Apple Black Friday deal to come front and center.
With a dearth of truly outstanding deals, people are looking to see what smaller savings can be had on the kind of kit that they really want to buy this year - and that includes iPad Black Friday deals, which we've got a dedicated live blog for already.
But if you want the latest Apple Watch Black Friday sales, a little extra MacBook Black Friday help or any variant of an Apple product + Black Friday, we're here to help.
Black Friday Apple deals (US): quick links
- Amazon: record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch
- Apple: see all the latest Macs, iPads, iPhones and more at Apple
- Best Buy: Black Friday pricing on Apple's best-selling devices
- Walmart: save on the new AirPods, iPhone, and iPads
- Verizon: up to $1,000 in savings on the iPhone 13
Black Friday Apple deals (UK): quick links
OK, let's start with Gareth's Top Deal (TM) to kick things off. That would be the Apple Watch SE for $219 - this deal has been doing the rounds among the retailers for a good few days of late, and I'm still a bit amazed that it's not gone off sale.
What does the Watch SE bring you? Well, I used it again for a week recently, and I was irked by the lack of always-on display, which is a feature that newer Watches have (with the SE, you need to raise your wrist in an exaggerated way).
But I did love the fact that it's a larger-screened Apple Watch, which is a really good smartwatch with the best user interface out there, offline Spotify support and generally excellent fitness tracking.
Hello hello, I'm back with another one of those live blogs - people seem to be enjoying having people witter at them about all manner of Black Friday things this year, so here we are ready to talk about whatever you want.
This time, it's Apple stuff. We've already got our mega-deals team covering the whole world of Apple Watches, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and even Apple Pencils, but there are still more deals to appear - whether it's now or on Cyber Monday.
We'll be delving into the best sales and the top data from our networks that are showing the most attractive deals - here we go.
