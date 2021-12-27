LG C1 OLED falls to a record low price and is the best TV deal in the Boxing Day sales

It may be December 27 but the Boxing Day sales are still running. And it's fantastic news if you're looking for one of the best TV deals as the LG C1 OLED has been reduced to its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch LG C1 OLED for £999 (was £1,499) at RGB Direct when you use the voucher code 'SAVE150' at the checkout. That brings the premium TV down to a record low price at the independent electronics retailer - and is a further £100 saving on the previous best price during Black Friday.

Named one of TechRadar's best TVs, it's much sought-after in this year's Boxing Day sales thanks to its stunning picture quality, rich contrast and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming at 120Hz on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

But that's not all. Anyone with a smaller budget or looking for a smaller screen can also find the 48-inch LG C1 OLED for £799 (was £1,199). Again, that's another £100 less than the cheapest price we've ever seen for this screen size that features the same capabilities as the larger 55-inch set.

LG C1 OLED TV deals

LG C1 OLED 55-inch: £1,499 LG C1 OLED 55-inch: £1,499 £999 at RGB Direct

Save £500 – RGB Direct has the premium LG C1 for a record-low price of £999. The 55-inch set is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the crisp OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor and virtual surround sound audio. Altogether, it's the top pick in our list of best TVs you can buy. One for any PS5 or Xbox Series X owners who want to take full advantage of 4K gaming at 120Hz, or those who want a high-end screen for films and TV.

LG C1 OLED 48-inch: £1,199 LG C1 OLED 48-inch: £1,199 £799 at RGB Direct

Save £400 – This is a terrific price for an OLED TV and the cheapest we've ever seen the 48-inch LG C1. If you want a top of the range screen on a tighter budget or have a smaller space to fill you won't find a better price than this today - or for the rest of the year.

Definitely don't miss this chance to get an OLED TV for under the £1000 mark as we rarely see these prices available - especially on the latest models. Be sure to add the free HDMI cables and LG HBSFN4 Wireless Earbuds to your basket through the bundle offers section on the store page to sweeten this LG C1 OLED deal even further.

If you do want to give it some more thought before hitting that buy button, you can check out more of the latest TV deals and cheap OLED TV deals just to see how good these are in comparison to everything else right now.

Plus, anyone ready to pair their new LG OLED with a console and are looking for some bargain games or accessories can find all those in our hubs dedicated to all the PS5 deals and cheap Xbox game deals.

More OLED TV deals