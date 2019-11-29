LG B9 OLED TV is now only £999 at Currys – its cheapest sales price yet

Many savvy TV shoppers will be looking to the Black Friday sales for a chance to bag a coveted OLED TV for a three-figure sum – and this latest offer at Currys will let you do just that.

The LG B9 OLED is one of the best LG TVs we reviewed this year, and offers a decent price drop from the more premium C9 and E9 OLED models by using a less advanced processor – but still with stellar results, aside from some slight video noise and slower processing.

Currys had already discounted the set to only £1,099, but buyers that input the offer code BTETVSAVE100 at checkout will be able to knock another £100 off the price, for a total £999 cost.

LG B9 55-inch OLED TV: £1,599 £999 at Currys

LG's budget OLED TV takes a hit on picture processing to lower the cost, but still offers a stellar picture – now at just shy of £1,000. It comes with 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and 2.2 channel audio.View Deal

It's been a good sales season so far for OLED TVs, with a number of mid-range models dropping their price tags from the thousands to the hundreds. This Philips OLED TV has also been knocked down to only £989 from its original £1,399 RRP, while the Hisense O8B was briefly even cheaper (though we don't particularly recommend that latter).

If you managed to miss this deal, or aren't looking from the UK, there are some other global LG TV prices for your perusal below: