Lebara has the UK's cheapest SIM plan at just £2.50/pm as part of its Black Friday sale

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away but we're already seeing networks battle it out for the best SIM plans this month. An early contender for the top spot is Lebara offering some of the UK's cheapest SIM plans this Black Friday.

The standout offer here is Lebara's 2GB SIM plan which is currently the cheapest SIM on the market, costing roughly half the price of the next nearest competitor. This offer will only cost you £2.50 a month.

Lebara also has the cheapest price on unlimited data SIM only deals by quite a way. This will only cost you £12.50 a month. Lebara also has a 10GB plan for £5 and 15GB for £7.50.

While all of these SIM only deals are the cheapest prices around for the data cap, they do only cost this much for six months. After that, your pricing will double. However, even at that full price, these are some fantastically priced deals.

Lebara's Black Friday sale in full

Image Lebara SIM | 1 month rolling | 2GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £2.50 a month for six months

Lebara is offering something rather special this Black Friday - the cheapest SIM in the UK! During this period, Lebara can get you a 2GB of data SIM for only £2.50 a month. That's roughly half the price of the next nearest SIM plan and still manages to get you 2GB of data each month. It is important to note that price only lasts for half a year, after that it will go back up to £5 a month. View Deal

Image Lebara SIM | 1 month rolling | 10GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £5 a month for six months

Like the SIM plan above, this deal is half-priced for the first six months of your contract. That means you'll get 10GB of data for only £5 a month. Compared to any other SIM plans at this price, this is offering a lot more data, holding you over with 10GB each month. View Deal

Image Lebara SIM | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £7.50 a month for six months

This SIM plan is simply a small jump up from the Lebara offer above. You'll be getting 15GB of data while only having to pay £7.50 a month for it. Like Lebara's other Black Friday SIMs, that price does only last for six months but even at its full price of £15 it is still a great offer. View Deal

Image Lebara SIM | 1 month rolling | unlimited data, calls and texts | £12.50 a month for six months

Lebara has managed to undercut the competition when it comes to unlimited data - a very fiercely competitive area. At just £12.50 a month for the first six months, this is the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM plan right no by a good few quid a month! Plus, Lebara is an unlimited data SIM so you can leave at any time. View Deal

What's Lebara and what stands out about it?

Lebara specialises in cheap SIM plans, scoring its best value offers in the lower data regions.

All of its SIMs run on 1-month rolling plans, giving you the flexibility to leave at any time or change which plan you're on and Lebara promises no price rises during your contract.

Along with that, Lebara piggy-backs off the Vodafone network so you're getting reliable and fast speeds. You also get 100 international minutes to call 41 countries outside of the UK.