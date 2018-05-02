KEF and Porsche Design are releasing three new astro-themed audio designs

High-end audio manufacturer KEF and Porsche Design are bringing an extra dash of style to its already luxurious space-themed series of audio product.

Today the pair announced a new jet-black edition of the Space One Wireless and Motion One In-Ear headphones as well as the Gravity One Bluetooth speaker - dubbed simply, the Black Edition.

While the Space One Wireless headphones have been out for some time, the latest edition not only sports a new visage, but will also support aptX HD and 30 hours of battery life with noise cancellation turned on.

The Black Edition headphones and speaker aren’t exactly cheap, but their prices aren’t astronomically high, either: The Space One Wireless will come in at £349 ($395); the Motion One at £219 ($250) and the Gravity One will cost £329 ($380).

So when will you be able to travel to the edges of space and time to snag a pair? The Black Edition headphones will come out on May 2, and will be available worldwide through Porsche Design’s website.