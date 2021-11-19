Jabra Black Friday 2021 deals: the best discounts happening right now

Shopping for a new pair of headphones or earbuds can be a daunting task, especially with so many big-name brands like Sony, Apple, Bose and more taking up the spotlight, often commanding rather expensive price points.

However, audio brand Jabra proves that prices don't have to be so steep for the best headphones or best wireless earbuds you can buy. And right now, the company is hosting many great discounts as part of Amazon's Black Friday 2021 sales period.

From the stylish Jabra Elite 85h over-ear headphones to the sportier Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds, the manufacturer might not be as recognisable a name as the above, but it genuinely does offer pairs of headphones and earbuds for people from all walks of life.

Some offer great sound, while others boast class-leading battery life and stellar active noise cancellation for those who love to listen to their favourite music in private. Not to mention that even without discounts, Jabra's range of products are competitively priced, and are enticing purchases if you don't quite have the budget for the best Sony WH-1000XM4 or Black Friday Beats deals, for example.

Today's best Jabra Black Friday deals

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones: £89.99 Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Looking for an affordable headset at the lowest price we've ever seen? The Jabra Elite 45h feature surprisingly good sound for the price, and a superb 50 hours of battery life. Read our full review: Jabra Elite 45h

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds: £149.99 Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - After a hugely customisable pair of wireless earbuds, available in loads of different colour variants? That Jabra Elite 75t might be for you, and while the sound quality could be better with muddier bass than we'd like, the seven hours of battery life pick up the slack with this solid pair.

Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones: £279 Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones: £279 £169 at Amazon

Save £110 - The Jabra Elite 85h absolutely nail the appeal of a pair of over-ear headphones. Colossal battery life and superb active noise cancellation make for a great pair of cans for when you just want some time to yourself to listen to your favourite tunes or podcasts.

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: £219 Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: £219 £149 at Amazon

Save £70 - The 85t wireless earbuds might be a little bulkier than their predecessors, but they more than make up for it with overall better noise cancellation and fun, bassy audio that makes listening to your favourite tunes immensely enjoyable.

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: £179 Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: £179 £99 at Amazon

Save £80 - Looking for a pair of running earbuds? This sportier 75t pair feature a rubberised texture for extra grip and an IP57 resistance rating. And while the sound could certainly be better, they're a solid pair if you're in the market for some new earbuds to run with.

Whether you prefer the privacy of a pair of over-ears, or the weightless portability of true wireless earbuds, Jabra really does have a product for all types of audio lovers. And while the brand is something of a jack-of-all-trades, you can be assured that the pair you choose will at the very least have solid audio quality, and typically fantastic battery life.

And if Jabra isn't quite to your liking, be sure to check out our best true wireless earbuds and best noise cancelling headphones buying guides, as many of those featured within are bound to have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the next week.

