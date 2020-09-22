iPhone 12 series might get a new addition - and a new name

Apple's customary September event came and went, showcasing some upgraded iPads and Apple Watches. However, what's an annual meet without the customary flagship? Now, just as the company is readying iPhone 12 series for an October launch, we hear rumours of a fourth variant.

Till date, all the reports had suggested that the iPhone 12 series is likely to come in three variants - the vanilla iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now a leaker suggests that there could be yet another addition which could be christened the iPhone 12 Mini.

Twitter tipster, L0verodream says the iPhone 12 Mini would add to the lineup and might pack in a 5.4-inch display, bigger than the iPhone SE 2020 and still a compact form factor in the year 2020.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are likely to come with 6.1-inch screen size and the top of the line iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch display upfront. The iPhone 12 mini is said to pack in a dual rear camera setup while the other three iPhone 12 series are likely to sport a triple rear camera stack.

The moniker “Mini” is not new in Apple’s world. We have seen iPad mini, Mac mini, and even iPod mini back in the days. The iPhone 12 mini will be the first in the iPhone lineup to have this moniker. If the rumours turn out to be true, the iPhone 12 mini will be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max from 2019 which has a 5.8-inch display.

Apart from that, there is not much info on the iPhone 12 yet. The iPhone 12 series is said to come with 60Hz refresh rate. It is also said that the new iPhone 12 series will come with Apple’s new A14 Bionic chipset. It is a six-core CPU, which Apple claims could deliver up to a 40% boost in performance compared with the A12. The quad-core GPU could bring up to a 30% spike in graphics performance. We also know that the iPhone 12 series will sport a new LiDAR sensor along with the cameras for sophisticated 3D depth mapping.