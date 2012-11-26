Facebook Gifts now offering iTunes cards

Facebook and Apple have teamed up to offer digital iTunes vouchers through the social network's Gifts feature.

Facebook Gifts, which is being trialled in the U.S., allows people to buy presents for their pals on occasions like birthdays and engagements, or for whenever they're feeling particularly generous.

Users can click the gift icon on a friend's Timeline, or underneath the birthday announcements in their news feed, to get started, before picking out a gift from a host of options.

On its official newsroom blog, Facebook said the iTunes gift cards are ideal for friends wishing to share movie and music recommendations as it would give the recipient a way to act upon the tip.

Apple and Facebook: BFFs?

The post read: "Starting today with Facebook Gifts, you can instantly gift your friends iTunes digital gifts and recommend albums, movies, games, apps, and more available on the iTunes Store."

Facebook users can purchase iTunes vouchers worth up to $50 (UK£31, AUD$47) and friends can redeem the voucher code through an iTunes account as soon as they receive a notification.

The link comes as ties between Apple and Facebook slowly become closer.

The pair had endured a frosty relationship in recent years, but patched things up when Apple launched iOS 6 with deep Facebook integration.

The social network has vowed to launch the Gifts initiative in countries outside the U.S. "soon."