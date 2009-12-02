Spotify launches Premium Xmas gift cards

Give the gift of Spotify this Christmas - the music present that just keeps on giving!

Spotify has launched Premium Subscription e-cards in time for Christmas – perhaps the ideal gift for music-loving friends and relatives this coming holiday season.

You can buy the e-card vouchers in three different shades - one, three or six-month options – priced at a tenner a month, which means your loved ones will get ad-free access to Spotify on their computers and/or iPhones or Android smartphones for that time.

A tastefully designed email

"You'll be able to purchase either one, three or six month premium subscriptions and send your loved ones a tastefully designed email or print out the gift to place under the Christmas tree this holiday season," Spotify informs us via its blog.

In other news from the streaming Swedes, Spotify has revealed that Oskar Stål is its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joining from mobile payments firm mBlox, where he was director of development.

Paid-for subs on mobile devices is obviously key to Spotify's long-term success and profitability. Somewhat strangely, Spotify's blog also highlights Stål's love of the C64.

One of the few machines which does not have the capability to stream music. Yet.

Want to give the gift of music this Christmas? Head over to Spotify's gift a premium subscription.

Plus, as well as removing those annoying ads, the premium service also lets users select an increase in audio quality from 120kpbs up to 320kbps – a boon for the audiophiles out there.

