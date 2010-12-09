Google Zeitgeist 2010 shows what the UK is searching for

Google has released its Zeitgeist lists of the most searched for and fastest rising terms in the UK in 2010.
The biggest searches in any given year tend to be people typing in the name of the website they want to go to and clicking on the link rather than typing in the full url.
To that end, Facebook tops the list for 2010, followed by the BBC, YouTube, Hotmail, Ebay and – brilliantly – Google.
The remainder of the top ten is made up of 'you' 'games' 'mail' and 'news'.
Fastest rising
Of much more interest are the fastest rising searches, which really get to the heart of what the UK has been interested this year.
And, frankly, it makes for depressing reading: random video chat site Chatoulette tops the list, with Formspring, a service that lets you ask questions of your friends through social networking sites, in second place.
Encouragingly, iPad is the third most popular term, but the dismay creeps back in when Justin Bieber rears his irritating head in fourth.
The World Cup in the summer picked up the fifth spot, with FB, Santander, Hotmail sign in, YouTube and weather service Metcheck gave us a glimpse into out weather obsessed British psyches in tenth place.
Fastest rising searches of 2010
Chatroulette
Formspring
iPad
Justin Bieber
World Cup 2010
FB
Santander
Hotmail Sign in
Youtube
Metcheck
Top news and current events
Election 2010
Register to vote
David Cameron
Rail strike
Daily mail showbiz
Liberal democrat
Elections results
Labour party
Conservative party
Alex Jones
Fastest rising people
kristian digby
justin bieber
nicki minaj
ellie goulding
alexander mcqueen
kesha
miranda kerr
kim kardashian
katy perry
enrique iglesias
Top divorces
cheryl cole divorce
benny hinn divorce
tiger woods divorce
eva longoria divorce
susanna reid divorce
carol kirkwood divorce
bam margera divorce
claudia winkleman divorce
avril lavigne divorce
hulk hogan divorce
Top tickets
take that tickets
lion king tickets
wimbledon tickets
michael buble tickets
london eye tickets
lady gaga tickets
thorpe park tickets
glastonbury tickets
wicked tickets
olympics 2012 tickets
Bargain hunting (top cheap searches 2010)
cheap flights
cheap holidays
cheap train tickets
cheap car insurance
cheap smells
cheap hotels
cheap laptops
cheap holiday deals
cheap travel insurance
cheap rail tickets
Fastest rising lyrics
no love lyrics
carry out lyrics
airplane lyrics
starry eyed lyrics
unthinkable lyrics
california girls lyrics
crossfire lyrics
rude boy lyrics
mine lyrics
the cave lyrics
"i love" searches (fastest rising)
i love dance
i love coco
i love bass
i love hoodies
i love football
"i hate" searches (fastest rising)
i hate mountains
i hate snow
i hate football
i hate mum
i hate love
"i want" searches (fastest rising)
i want popcorn
i want love
i want out
i want you
i want money
"who is" searches (fastest rising)
who is salt
who is shawty
who is fonejacker
who is technoviking
who is banksy
i feel (fastest rising)
i feel better
i feel free
i feel depressed
i feel lonely
i feel fat
2010 overall most searched
BBC
Youtube
Hotmail
Ebay
Google
you
games
mail
news
Top food and drink
Tesco
Recipes
ASDA
Pizza
Wine
Sainsburys
Jamie Oliver
Morrisons
Cakes
Curry
High street most searched
argos
tesco
next
asda
john lewis
new look
asos
river island
debenhams
marks and spencer