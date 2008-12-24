EU reopens massive online library

The European Union's massive digital library, Europeana is finally back online for a beta trial phase again, after unceremoniously crashing last month hours after the initial launch.

Server capacity for www.europeana.eu has been quadrupled, though the home page still carries the message that "the user experience may not be optimal in this test phase".

The impressive Europeana contains over two million books, maps, recordings, photographs, archive documents, paintings and films and gives multilingual access to cultural collections across countries in the EU.

Leading libraries and museums

The British Museum and the Louvre in Paris have contributed to the project, amongst lots of other major cultural institutions across Europe

Over 10 million works will be available on the website when Europeana goes fully operational in 2010.