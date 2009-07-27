China's online population bigger than USA

The number of web users in China is now greater than the entire population of the USA, according to recent reports, with a staggering 338 million Chinese internet users by the end of June 2009.

The figures come from Chinese state media, claiming that the online population in China has risen by 40 million over the first six months of 2009.

The figures come from the China Internet Network Information Center, adding that broadband connections in China rose by 10 million to 93.5 million over the first six months of this year.

State-sponsored report

The state-sponsored report also states that 95 percent of townships are now connected to broadband and 92.5 percent of villages have telephone lines that could be used to access the internet.

China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom – China's big three telecoms companies – plan to invest 280 billion yuan ($40 billion) in a nationwide 3G network in the coming years.

Western commentators and civil liberties groups have indicated concerns over state control of internet access in China.

Via Physorg.com