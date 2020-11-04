Hurry – the world's best running watch is under £100 at Amazon right now

If you've been looking for a new sports watch, there's no need to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Polar M430 – our pick for the best running watch of 2020 – is under £100 at Amazon right now.

For £94.99, you get a highly capable watch for goal-driven runners, with Polar's superb heart-rate tracking, accurate GPS, sleep tracking and more.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Polar M430 deals near you.

Polar M430 | £133.34 £94.99 at Amazon

The Polar M430 is one of the best running watches you can buy today, with heart rate tracking that rivals chest-strap monitors, accurate and responsive GPS, and built-in fitness tests to help you achieve your goals.

Polar made its name in heart rate monitoring technology, and the Polar M430 doesn't disappoint. Its readings are extremely accurate, and our reviewer round that them comparable to those from a chest-strap heart rate monitor thanks to Polar's proprietary software algorithms, which enable it to interpret data from the sensors far more accurately than most watches.

GPS tracking is impressive as well, not least because the Polar M430 uses a technology called Assisted GPS (A-GPS). This uses your phone to tell the watch the predicted position of nearby satellites, so you can get a lock more quickly when you're about to head out on a run.

There are useful fitness tests that allow you to track your progress, as well as sleep monitoring and smartphone notifications.

We don't expect this deal to last long, and we doubt it'll be beaten on Black Friday, so move fast to grab it while you can.

