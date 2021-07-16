Hurry, the Garmin Fenix 6 is going cheap at Amazon right now

Looking for a powerful new running watch? The Garmin Fenix 6 is just £351.64 at Amazon today – a saving of £178.35 off the recommended retail price, and almost the cheapest we've ever seen it.

The Fenix 6 is one of the best Garmin watches around and rarely dips below £400, so this is a great deal that's not to be missed. Past experience has taught us that this type of price drop doesn't last long, so if you're interested, it's best to snap it up before the opportunity passes.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

Hot Garmin deal Garmin Fenix 6: £529.99 £351.64 at Amazon

Save £178.35 The Garmin Fenix 6 is usually just over £400 at Amazon, and it's very rate to see it drop below £380, even during sales. We might not see it this cheap again until Black Friday – and perhaps not even then.



The Garmin Fenix 6 is a hugely impressive running watch, but if it's overkill for your needs, the stylish Garmin Lily and Garmin Venu Sq have hit their lowest ever prices at Amazon right now as well.

Garmin Lily: £179.99 £154.49 at Amazon

Save £25.50 The Garmin Lily only launched a few months ago, and this is the first major price cut it's received since it landed. This deal only applies to the Orchid model (an attractive shade of purple).

Garmin Venu Sq: £179.99 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £55 The Venu Sq is one of the best looking Garmins around, and it's even more alluring with a huge £55 saving. It's never dropped below £140 before, so this is an offer not to be missed. This deal applies to the Shadow Gray version.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Garmin deals where you are.