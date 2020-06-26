Hurry – Sony WH-1000XM3 get huge discount in stellar noise-cancelling headphones deal

If you want to buy the best headphones of 2020, then the Sony WH-1000XM3 are the noise-cancelling headphones we've recommended time and time again – and now, they're cheaper than ever thanks to Sony's Summer Sale.

Sony has slashed the price of its noise-cancelling cans across a number of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, and Currys – but the best deal comes from Richer Sounds, which is offering a further 10% discount when you enter the code 'Sony10' at checkout. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WH-1000Xm3 deals in your region.)

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: £259 £224 at Richer Sounds

The amazing Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are down to £249 at Richer Sounds right now – however, if you enter the code 'Sony10' at checkout, you'll get a further 10% off, bringing the price down to £224.10. Enter code 'Sony 10' at checkout.View Deal

Usually £259, you can now get the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just £224, a saving of £35 – that may not sound like much, but compared to their launch price, it's a staggering discount.

Costing £300 at launch, the price of these Sony headphones has been dropping steadily over the last few months, in anticipation of the Sony WH-1000XM4, which we're expecting to drop in August or September 2020.

In spite of rumors that the XM3s will soon be usurped by a newer pair of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, we still heartily recommend these cans.

We've consistently rated these Sony cans as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market at the moment, with a suite of premium features and mind-blowing sound quality to match.

Prefer the convenience of wireless earbuds? Amazon is offering a fantastic discount on the Sony WF-1000XM3, the best true wireless earbuds of 2020.

Usually £220, the price of these noise-cancelling earbuds has been slashed to just £164 – that's a saving of £56.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: £220 £164 at Amazon

We've listed the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds at the top of our selection for a while now for a reason. Strong active noise cancellation, high quality audio, and a comfortable fit make these buds stand out.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out the best Sony headphones deals in your region below:

Via What Hi-Fi?