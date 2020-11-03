Hurry - Black Friday TV deals on Samsung and Sony 4K displays are ending soon

We've just spotted a whole bevy of excellent early Black Friday TV deals over at Currys and John Lewis today that'll potentially score you some nifty savings and even a cheap soundbar.

Available for today only at Currys, you can score 50% off a Samsung soundbar if you purchase a select Samsung TV deal - many of which are already available at a discount. This Samsung UE50TU for example is just £379 right now, down from its original price of £429 so it's a great opportunity to bag yourself not only a cheap 4K TV, but an additional piece of kit for your home setup.

John Lewis is also offering the same Samsung soundbar bundles right now, in addition to similar £50 discounts on Sony soundbars bought with select 4K TVs. Again, John Lewis, like Currys, is already discounting a number of 4K TVs like this Sony Bravia KD for just £699 (was £899), so you're getting a Black Friday TV deals double whammy right here.

If you're looking for recommendations, we've rounded up a few deals in particular that have caught our eye just below. We also recommend checking out our main Black Friday deals page for the very latest on not just TVs, but laptops, iPads, and even home appliances.

Black Friday TV deals available for today

Samsung 4K TVs: claim 50% off select Samsung soundbars with TVs at Currys

Available today only, Currys' latest early Black Friday TV deals can send you home with a super cheap Samsung soundbar alongside every purchase on a select range of TVs right now. This is, of course, on top of a range of already discounted TV deals, so it's a great opportunity to score a cheap, streaming-ready bundle for the living room.

Samsung 4K TVs: 50% off select Samsung soundbars and £50 off Sony soundbars with TVs at John Lewis

Not to be left out, John Lewis is also offering the same extremely limited Black Friday TV deals bundle on soundbars right now, including both Samsung and Sony displays in its offers. Another fantastic option, not least because John Lewis offers generous 5-year warranties on select TVs too.

JVC 50-inch Fire Edition UHD HDR 4K TV: £429.99 £329.99 at Currys

Use code 100TVSAVE at checkout to knock a £100 off the marked price on this JVC 50-inch 4K TV today at Currys. With Amazon Fire TV built right in, you're off to a great start for cheap streaming here, although with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support too, it's not just streaming features this cheap TV manages to pack in for the price.

Sony Bravia KD 55-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £850 £699 at John Lewis

Save £150 and also get yourself a tasty discount on a Sony soundbar bundle with this beautiful Sony Bravia 4K TV today at John Lewis. This 2020 Android TV packs in just about the most cutting edge tech you can find in a TV just shy of going QLED or OLED and subsequently has a stunning picture. A top-end 4K processor, MotionFlow, and Dolby Atmos are all hallmarks here, as is a range of Google Assistant functionality.

Samsung QE 55-inch QLED UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £899 £799 at John Lewis

Alternatively, if you did want to go QLED, check out this awesome £100 off plus cashback bundle deal on the latest Samsung Q series at John Lewis. Thin bezels, top-end tech, and a 5-year guarantee - we don't need to tell you just how great John Lewis is when it comes to TV deals, but when combined with a 2020 QLED display they're a perfect match.

If you're looking for something specific, we also recommend checking out our main cheap TV deals page, where we've got over twenty excellent options for all price ranges this week.

