Huawei’s smartwatch has always been overpriced compared to other Android Wear watches, so the latest deal brings it down to a more sensible cost.

The Huawei Watch is now £167.99, compared to its recommended retail price of £239. That's a drop of 30%.

That makes the Huawei Watch now a similar price to the LG Watch Urbane and the Moto 360 Sport.

The Huawei Watch comes with a premium design, a fully-circular screen and works with either your iPhone or Android device.