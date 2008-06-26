New touch-panel technology showcased

Touchscreen as a technology seems to be integrating itself seamlessly into high-end home cinema products at the moment.

One of the stand-outs in this sector was launched at this week's CEDIA Expo. Made by Opus Technologies, the WCU600 touchscreen keypad is designed to seamlessly control both the Opus 500 system and a number of third party lighting and other smart home products. That's right, one-touch accessibility to things like your audio/video servers, iPod docks and even your lights.

As you can see from the image, the new menu system is made up of a high-resolution, high-contrast screen, with hand icons to decipher which bits of kit you are controlling.

The Opus WCU600 keypad is on sale now for £490.

You've got the touch

Another touchscreen device that caught our eye was the Crestron TPS-6X. This slick-looking smart panel is a 6-inch touchscreen controller that can be used as a handheld device or mounted on its stand.

Like the Opus WCU600, the TPS-6X has the ability to show full-motion video on its screen, so if you want to use it to monitor a security camera, you can, or you can also use it to preview, say, a DVD.

Crestron claims that the TPS-6X provides functionality previously found in nine separate touchpanels, and can be used as a wireless, tilt-case and permanent panel.

The Crestron TPS-6X is out now. Consult your local AV dealer for prices.