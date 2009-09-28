BenQ bounds back into home cinema projector territory

BenQ has announced the arrival of its latest range of projectors – the W600, W6000 and W1000.

The latest range boasts better than ever brightness and picture quality, and has been created to ensure each segment of the home-cinema market is catered for.

First up is the W600. This is an update to the company's W500 series and is aimed primarily at the gaming / home entertainment market.

Equipped with dual HDCP-compliant HDMI ports, RGB, Composite Video, S-Video, and Component Video interfaces, the projector is 720p and uses a 6-segment color wheel.

Couple this with the introduction of BrilliantColor, and there is a 50 per cent increase in brightness, according to BenQ.

PUBLIC IMAGING: BenQ's new W600 range

Other highlights include a 3,000:1 high contrast ratio and a lamp that will last around 4,000-hours.

A step up from the W600 is the W1000. This projector is Full HD 1080p and also uses a 6-segment advanced color wheel and BrilliantColor processing.

Contrast ratio on the W1000 is 2,700:1 but picture detail and contrast is upped with the use of 3D Color Management and something called Osram's Unishape technology.

GENTLE BENQ: The new BenQ W1000 range

A step further from this is the W6000. This behemoth of a projector is the company's first foray into home cinema installs for quite a while and it seems that BenQ is back with a bang, with the 1080p 24p projector offering true 10-bit processing, BrilliantColor and a custom color preference.

Couple this with a 50,000:1 contrast ratio, picture upscaling and dual HDMI inputs, and the whole setup is definitely an enticing one.

PRO-JECTOR: BenQ's stylish W6000

With a release date in October, the W6000, W1000 and W600 priced at £2,499, £999 and £499 respectively.

Go to www.benq.com for more details.