Grab the Fitbit Versa 2 and Jabra Elite 65t for just £199 in this hot bundle deal

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracker and Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just £199 in a special bundle deal this week – a huge saving of a third off the regular retail price.

The Fitbit Versa 2 by itself usually costs around £190 at the moment, while the Jabra Elite 65t will set you back £100, so this deal is a real bargain (and just in time for Father's Day).

Fitbit Versa 2 and Jabra Elite 65t | £199 at Amazon

Amazon has bundled together a brilliant fitness tracker and true wireless earbuds, and knocked a third off the typical retail price. The Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent workout companion, allowing you to track steps, distance and calories, make contactless payments and control your music, while the Jabra Elite 65t are a viable alternative to Apple Airpods. Deal ends June 21.

View Deal

Our reviewer called the Fitbit Versa 2 a "near perfect fitness tracker", praising its excellent battery life, light weight and ability to bridge the gap between your phone and wrist by allowing you to control your music on the move and use Alexa to carry out voice commands.

We were also very impressed with the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, which according to our reviewer "offer a mature design, excellent battery life, balanced sound, and most importantly, reliability." Our main criticism was their high asking price, which clearly isn't the case with this bundle deal.

This isn't the only Fitbit deal at Amazon right now either, and there are some great bargains to be had. The Fitbit Ionic is down to £178.99 for this week only – £40 cheaper than you'll find it anywhere else.

Fitbit Ionic | £178.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this excellent GPS fitness tracker for one week only. Normally selling for £120, it's a smart running watch that lets you leave your phone at home while working out, allowing you to track your workouts and daily fitness stats, manage music and make contactless payments from your wrist. Deal ends June 21.

View Deal

This smart running watch is useful and stylish, with built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay and storage for up to 300 songs so you can leave your phone at home while out pounding the pavement. It also features Fitbit Coach, which offers tailored workouts through an easy to use interface.

Both these deals end on Sunday June 21.