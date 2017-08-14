Google's speech recognition tech adds support for 30 more languages

Google has announced that it's expanding speech-to-text support for 30 new languages and dialects, allowing more people across globe to type, translate and search using just their voice.

Starting now, Google's Cloud Speech API can convert spoken words into text for the following languages, bringing the grand total of supported dialects to a whopping 119:

Amharic (Ethiopia)

Armenian (Armenia)

Azerbaijani (Azerbaijani)

Bengali (Bangladesh, India)

English (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania)

Georgian (Georgia)

Gujarati (India)

Javanese (Indonesia)

Kannada (India)

Khmer (Cambodian)

Lao (Laos)

Latvian (Latvia)

Malayalam (India)

Marathi (India)

Nepali (Nepal)

Sinhala (Sri Lanka)

Sundanese (Indonesia)

Swahili (Tanzania, Kenya)

Tamil (India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia)

Telugu (India)

Urdu (Pakistan, India)

Next, Google will implement its newest languages to other apps like Google Translate and its Gboard add-on, allowing not just speech recognition, but soon also instant translation and voice search for the newly added languages.

It doesn't end there: Google also announced it's augmenting voice dictation to support, of all things, emojis over speech English users in the US.

That is to say, one can literally say "sunglasses emoji" to put in a sunglasses-adorned smiley face into their text – a convenient feature for those having trouble finding that '100' symbol, and one that Google plans to expand to other languages soon.