Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs leaked in full

We’re just days away from Google’s September 30 event where we’re expecting to see both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, but there might not be many surprises, as a full specs list for both phones has now leaked.

Shared by Roland Quandt (a leaker with a good track record) on Winfuture.de, the specs suggest that the Google Pixel 5 might not be substantially better than the Pixel 4a 5G.

If these specs are accurate then the two phones certainly have a lot in common, with both phones listed as having a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 128GB of storage, a 12.2MP f/1.7 main camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing one, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, stereo speakers, and Android 11.

There are quite a few differences too, though. The Google Pixel 5 is listed as having a 6.0-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while on the Pixel 4a 5G there’s supposedly a 6.2-inch screen with lesser Gorilla Glass 3 and just a 60Hz refresh rate.

However, both phones reportedly have 1080 x 2340 OLED displays with HDR support. The difference in size means the Google Pixel 5 supposedly has 432 pixels per inch while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to have 413 pixels per inch.

RAM also apparently differs, with the Pixel 5 listed as having 8GB of the stuff, while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to have 6GB. The Google Pixel 5 also apparently has a bigger 4,080mAh battery to the Pixel 4a 5G’s supposed 3,885mAh one. Both are listed as having 18W charging, but the Pixel 5 is additionally said to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Differences in design

The Google Pixel 5 also reportedly has a more premium build, including a metal and glass body and IP68 certification (for water and dust resistance), while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to be clad in polycarbonate and have no such certification.

Moving on to more minor differences, the Pixel 5 supposedly has 3 microphones, compared to just 2 in the Google Pixel 4a 5G, but the latter is said to have a 3.5mm headphone port, which is supposedly absent on the former.

Finally, the Google Pixel 5 is listed as being 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm and 151g, while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to be 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm and 168g, making the Pixel 4a 5G bigger and heavier, but then if this information is right it does have a larger screen.

As ever with leaks, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but this leak largely lines up with earlier rumors, particularly in the case of the Pixel 5 which we’ve heard plenty about already.

With September 30 fast approaching we should know the truth soon. TechRadar will be covering the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G announcement in full, so check back then for all the details.