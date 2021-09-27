Google discounts Pixel 5, Nest Audio, Pixel Buds by 20% in one-day only sitewide sale

For today only, customers at the UK Google Store can score a sitewide 20% discount by using the code GOOGLEBDAY at checkout.

Yes, it's Google's birthday, and to celebrate it's offering some rather nice (and fairly rare) price cuts on products such as the Google Pixel 5 smartphone, Chromecast dongles, and a whole range of Nest smart home gadgets. We've included a quick list of the eligible products we've found, as well as the savings amounts, just down below.

Safe to say this is a very good chance to pick up some of the best smart home hubs in the business and more than a small discount on an Android flagship. Google rarely discounts its products via its official store page so this is definitely one to jump on before it's too late.

The Google Store is also offering 'additional' savings on select products - namely the Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio, and Chromecast (among others) via some 'hidden presents' on the site. Needless to say, we haven't been able to find them... yet. Currently, the clue is 'check the presents', which suggests it's something to do with the presents image on the main offer page - although clicking it takes you back to the main Google Store page. Any ideas? Let us know!

Google Store UK anniversary sale

Google Store: use code GOOGLEBDAY at checkout to get 20% off select products

To celebrate its anniversary, the UK Google Store has a one-off one-day-only coupon code that customers can apply at checkout for a 20% discount on a whole range of products. Click through the above link and copy the code GOOGLEBDAY to your clipboard to get some very rare savings indeed at the Google Store for today only. View Deal

Eligible Google products

Here's a quick run-down of some of the Google products that are eligible for savings, as well as the amount you'll pay for each one after the discount is applied.

Google Pixel 5: £599 £429

Google Pixel 4a (5G): £499 £399

Google Pixel 4a: £349 £279

Google Chromecast: £30 £24

Google Nest Audio: £89 £72

Google Pixel Buds A: £99 £72

Google Nest Router: £149 £119

Google Nest Hub: £89 £71

Google Nest Hub Max: £219 £175

Google Nest Hub Mini: £49 £39

Google Stadia Controller: £59 £47

Google Nest Thermostat: £219 £175

Google Nest Doorbell: £229 £183

Google PixelBook Go (m3): £629 £503

Note - this list is by no means exhaustive, it's just based on what we've found while testing the above coupon code. It's worth bearing in mind that some of the super new or upcoming products are actually excluded from proceedings - the Fitbit Charge 4 & 5, Nest Hello, and the Nest Indoor Camera. Everything else is fair game though.

