Go full-frame for under £600 with the Sony A7 in this limited-time early Black Friday deal

If you've been contemplating stepping up to a full-frame camera, but have been put off by the price, then this deal might be the one to finally make you give in to temptation.

Thanks to a huge 20% price cut at Amazon, you can now get the Sony A7 and a 28-70mm zoom lens for under £600. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals on mirrorless cameras in your region.)



That's incredible value compared to the price of Sony's newer models, making it the perfect introduction to the system for those on a budget – and the fact that it comes with a lens means you can get out and about taking photos the minute it arrives.

And it's not just a great deal for beginners – if you've already got an A7 model in your arsenal and want a second body for those off-the-cuff shots, or for mounting a particular lens, at this price, it's also a great option.

But if you want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to hurry – it's only available until midnight on 10 November, after which, the price goes back up to £750. So if you've been thinking about treating yourself – or somebody else – for Christmas, now's the time to strike, as we don't expect to see similar pricing on this model for a while.

Sony A7 + 28-70mm lens: £744 £599.00 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for the Sony A7, which although a couple of generations old is still a great option for those on a budget, or new to photography. With a solid system behind it, you can learn and grow with the A7 range as you get more confident and want to build up your lens collection.View Deal

Sony has seen incredible success with its A7 range, and this is the camera that started it all off. In our Sony A7 review, we said: "Although it's true to say that the Alpha 7 is far from perfect, what it represents is a genuine step forward in camera technology that could represent a big shift in the way we view interchangeable-lens cameras."

Since then, we've seen some incredible innovations right across the sector, particularly when it comes to full-frame models. While the A7 is now relatively old, with autofocus performance that seems sluggish compared to the lightning-quick speeds of recent models like the A7 III, at under £600 you'll be able to forgive it its shortcomings.

The A7 series is supported by a huge and diverse lens range, so if you're looking for your first full-frame camera and want something specific to go along with it, there's no doubt you'll be able to find it. The 28-70mm lens that you get with this deal is an ideal walkaround lens, and with the saving you're making on the camera you could invest some extra cash in some high-performing prime lenses.

Remember – this deal is time-limited, so if you want it, snap it up today.

Looking to stay on top of other great camera deals? Make sure to check out our round-up of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far.

Check out all the early Black Friday deals we've seen so far

Black Friday camera deals: the top deals we're expecting to see

More mirrorless camera deals

Not in the UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on mirrorless cameras from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.