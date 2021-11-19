Get up to 65% off camera memory cards in these brilliant Amazon Black Friday deals

Most photographers know that the Black Friday deals are a great time to pick up a bargain memory card (or two) for their cameras. And Amazon has duly obliged today with some huge price slashes that could save you up to 65% on some of the best SD cards around.

There are deals on all kinds of cards from the likes of SanDisk and Lexar, which means you can pick the right one for your cameras and style of shooting, while still landing some sizable savings. For example, there's no point splashing out on a UHS-II card if your camera only has a UHS-I slot, so we've picked out the best deals on both types of card below.

That said, some of the biggest savings can be found on the more advanced cards like the excellent SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC card, which you can pick up today for £49.99 (was £94.99) at Amazon). Our pick of the memory cards deals, though, is probably the SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC card, which has been given a £169 price cut to £89.99 (was £258.99) at Amazon. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region)

Whatever SD card you're looking for, you'll likely find a discount on one of them below – and if you fancy upgrading your camera at the same time, check out our pick of the best Black Friday camera deals so far, too.

Today's best Black Friday memory card deals

Lexar Professional 633x 32GB SDHC UHS-I Card: £8.23 Lexar Professional 633x 32GB SDHC UHS-I Card: £8.23 £5.18 at Amazon

Save £3.05 – While the 'Professional' name is a slight misnomer, if you're looking for sheer value rather than blazing speeds, it'll be hard to find better than this 32GB UHS-1 card. At 37% off, it's a great choice for mid-range DSLRs or mirrorless cameras and photographers who rarely reach for their burst shooting mode.

Lexar Professional 1667x 64GB SDXC UHS-II: £26.87 Lexar Professional 1667x 64GB SDXC UHS-II: £26.87 £16.93 at Amazon

Save £9.94 – This UHS-II card offers excellent value at this record-low price. Its 64GB capacity is enough to cover most shoots, while the 90MB/s write speeds and V60 video rating make it suitable for both burst shooting and 4K video.

Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II: £43.19 Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHS-II: £43.19 £25 at Amazon

Save £18 – One of our favorite SD cards for hybrid cameras, this speedy UHS-II number is comfortable with both high-speed burst shooting and 4K video. This 128GB version will have you covered for long shoots, too.

Lexar Professional 2000x 32GB SDHC UHS-II: £47.86 Lexar Professional 2000x 32GB SDHC UHS-II: £47.86 £27.67 at Amazon

Save £20 – If you're an action or wildlife photographer with a camera that has UHS-II slots, this is a fast, reliable card – and one that's superb value in this 42% off deal. You can expect speedy write speeds of around 240MB/s based on our tests, while it's V90 video rating makes it comfortable with 4K video.

SanDisk Extreme 256GB SDXC Memory Card: £77.99 SanDisk Extreme 256GB SDXC Memory Card: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £38 – Another cracking SD card deal for photographers who are looking for value and capacity above outright speeds. This card's 70MB/s write speeds still make it a good fit for mid-range DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, while the V30 video rating means it can manage 4K video, too.

Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB SDXC UHS-II: £95.99 Lexar Professional 1667x 256GB SDXC UHS-II: £95.99 £48.47 at Amazon

Save £47 – Planning some long shoots? This 256GB card will make sure you don't need to swap cards at a crucial moment. Its UHS-II rating and maximum 120MB/s write speeds also make it ideal for recent cameras with fast burst modes and 4K video powers.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC Memory Card: £94.99 SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB SDXC Memory Card: £94.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £45 – At almost half price, this UHS-I card offers brilliant value for photographers who need a reliable, high-capacity workhorse. The claimed 90MB/s write speeds are impressive for the price (even if we found them to be closer to 65MB/s in practice), making it ideal for burst shooting in both JPEG and raw, along with 4K video.

Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDHC UHS-II: £81.71 Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDHC UHS-II: £81.71 £54.24 at Amazon

Save £27 – If the 32GB version of this card is just a bit too stingy for the types of photo shoots you do, then this 64GB version is likely the value sweet spot. It can pull off the same 240MB/s write speeds (based on our tests), making it ideal for the latest mirrorless cameras, and has a V90 video rating for 4K video shoots.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC Memory Card: £258.99 SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC Memory Card: £258.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £169 – Get a massive 65% off this excellent 512GB UHS-I card, which is one of our favourite all-rounders for amateur photographers. Its has 90MB/s write speeds for burst shooting in both JPEG and raw, and it has a V30 rating for 4K video. This is its lowest-ever price by some distance.

More camera memory card deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for memory cards from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

