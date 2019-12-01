Get the best 1TB SSD for a bargain price in this Samsung Cyber Monday UK deal

The Cyber Monday deals have kicked off, and like Black Friday, it's a pretty good time to hoover up a solid state drive for your PC. Below, we've captured three of Amazon's best deals on SSDs right now, including an external drive you can use with games consoles, a high-performance NVMe drive and a budget QLC drive. All of them come from Samsung (not in the UK? Scroll down for SSD deals where you are).

Of note? The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is the best SSD you can buy, according to our experts, and this appears to be its lowest ever price on Amazon. If you're after an NVMe drive, this is a great saving. "The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is simply one of the fastest drives on the market, but the fact that Samsung is selling it at such a bargain price is just the icing on the cake," is how we put it. Check out the deals below:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe SSD: £239.99 £154.99 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is an excellent drop for 1TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Samsung Portable External SSD T5 1TB: £189.99 £113.49 at Amazon

Need an external drive, maybe for a games console or laptop? This USB 1TB SSD is among Amazon's Cyber Monday deals on storage, so this deal is unlikely to hang around for long. View Deal

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SATA Solid State Drive: £94.99 £79.99 at Amazon

This discounted (already budget) 1TB drive boasts read and write speeds of 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively. We recommend the 860 Evo as our budget SSD of choice, but this is a decent saving. View Deal

As mentioned above, our budget SATA SSD of choice is actually the 860 Evo, which isn't currently part of the sale. You're still getting a big speed upgrade over a regular HDD with the 860 QVO, though, and this is the best price the 1TB drive has ever been on Amazon.

Not in the UK? No problem. Check out discounted prices on Samsung's 970 Evo Plus below where you are.