Get some Phillips noise-cancelling headphones for under £35 this Black Friday

Screaming children, howling wind, questionable seasonal music - there really isn’t a better time than the holiday season to invest in a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

Fortunately Argos is offering Philips SHB8850NC Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for only £34.99 as part of its Black Friday sale, taking more than 50% of the usual selling price of £89.99.

To be honest, a pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones for under £100 is already a fairly reasonable deal, so getting them for £34.99 is even better.

Of course, since you’re paying such a low price you shouldn’t expect any outstandingly fashionable design with these headphones. They do make up for their plainness with some worthwhile features, though.

As well as being noise-cancelling and wireless with Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones also offer NFC connectivity for compatible devices meaning you can pair your headphones to your phone with a simple tap. They also offer multiple device connection, meaning you can pair them to your music player and your phone to switch between calls and music quickly.

They won’t be the best noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can get your hands on, but at £34.99 with some neat features this Philips pair seem like a good deal.