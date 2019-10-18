Get free Netflix and 300+ channels with these Sky TV and broadband bundle deals

We get it, TV and broadband deals can be expensive, especially if you're looking for the most possible channels and fastest internet. You want more choice and more content all the while keeping your fast download speeds - you don't want to compromise.

Well, now with these Sky TV and broadband bundles you no longer have to. Sky is offering a discount on four of their TV and broadband bundles. All bundles offer free Netflix, over 300 Sky Entertainment channels and the ability to record and store over 500 hours.

Of course the bundles differ in their features, the more you pay the more you get. If you want one of their most feature-filled bundles - Broadband Superfast + Sky TV & Netflix - you also get free Sky Talk included, faster average download speeds of 59Mb thanks to fibre internet and over 1,000 HD movies at your disposal. Its usual price is £77 a month but with the deal, it's now £55 a month...that's quite the discount!

Of course this will be too pricey for some, and if you don't need broadband why not go with one of Sky's cheaper deals. The Sky Entertainment + Netflix and Broadband Essential deal is £38 per month, but downgrades the internet to ADSL and removes the Sky Cinema channels. Still get that tasty Netflix sub, mind.

Not sure you have enough information or if these deals are for you? Keep reading, we've got the four bundles detailed and explained below just for you.

Sky's latest broadband and TV deals in full:

Sky Entertainment + Netflix & Broadband Essential | Free Netflix| 18 months | 11Mb avg speed | Inc. line rental | 300+ channels | £29.95 set-up | £54 £38 per month

Want broadband and TV for the lowest price possible? We don't blame you! This deal is only £38 a month and you get access to both broadband and Sky's basic suite of channels. Oh yeah...plus a free subscription to Netflix.

Sky Entertainment TV + Netflix & Broadband Superfast and Free Talk Anytime | Free Netflix| 18 months | 59Mb avg speed | Inc. line rental| 300+ channels | £29.95 set-up | Free Sky Talk | £71 £45 per month

If you're willing to spend a little extra why not crank up the speeds? It's only £7 more than the above deal and not only do you get much faster downloads and silkier streaming but you also get free anytime calls. This is perfect for bigger households who want to ensure fast download speeds despite having lots of devices connected.

Broadband Superfast + Sky TV & Netflix + Cinema + HD | Free Netflix| 18 months | 59Mb avg speed | 300+ channels | Inc. line rental | £20.00 set-up | 1,000 HD movies | Free Sky Talk | £77 £55 per month

This is it, the ultimate deal - giving you everything you could ever want or need from an internet and TV bundle. Free Sky Talk, superfast download speeds averaging 59Mb and access to the wonderful Sky Cinema library on top of the Netflix catalogue. It is a bit more pricey, but given it's original price and all it offers it's quite a bargain.

Sky Entertainment + Netflix and & Cinema & HD|Free Netflix| 18 months | 11Mb avg speed | 300+ channels | 1,000 HD movies | £20 set-up| £50 £35 per month

Don't need broadband but still want all the TV perks? Here is the deal for you, get your pick with 300+ channels and 1,000 HD movies. Plus Sky adds a new movie premiere every day so you'll never be bored of its movie library.

