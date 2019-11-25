Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch is a new-low price in great Black Friday deal

If you're a big smartwatch fan, you've heard of Garmin, and now you can pick up one of its most popular smartwatches for cheap in a great Black Friday sale.

The Forerunner 45 already represents great value with its lightweight design and range of useful features, but now a price slash, as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals, has brought its price down to a new-low price of £131.99. We've never seen it this cheap before, even during sales.

So, forget the Apple Watch Black Friday sales and the fantastic discounts you can find on the Samsung Galaxy Watch – if you're on the hunt for the best smartwatch deal as part of Black Friday, this is one to look at.

Garmin Forerunner 45 Black Friday deal

Garmin Forerunner 45: £169.99 £131.99 at Amazon

Garmin's Forerunner 45 is a popular and reliable smartwatch from one of the most prolific wearable makers, and it represents great value for money even at its standard price. This price cut brings it down to an all-time low, so if you were hunting for a Black Friday smartwatch deal this may be the one for you.

