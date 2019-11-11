Get a free year of Amazon Prime with TalkTalk's broadband and TV deals

With the sheer amount of truly great value fibre broadband deals that are being unveiled at the moment, you don't exactly need a calendar to tell you that Black Friday is just around the corner.

And TalkTalk is no stranger to bargain fibre deals, especially as it just dropped its fibre broadband deal prices...again. But now for any customers who are looking for TV along with their broadband - TalkTalk has just announced two ace deals.

For just £25.95 a month, you get 80+ Freeview TV channels, a TV box that lets you pause, rewind and record your shows, average download speeds of 38Mb and - the kicker - one FREE year of Amazon Prime.

Alternatively, for only an extra £2.50 a month, you can crank things up to the provider's Superfast Fibre plan. If you're in a busier household or just a streaming fan who wants faster download speeds then the average download speeds of 67Mb will be a much better fit.

And one of the ISP's more attractive features is that TalkTalk broadband deals guarantee no price increases for the whole 18 month contract - something quite unusual with broadband deals these days. Or if you're looking for something else - perhaps something cheaper, faster or from another company - be sure you check out our best broadband deals guide.

TalkTalk's new fibre broadband and TV deals:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband with TV | FREE year of Amazon Prime | 18 months | 80+ channels | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £25.95pm

Fast fibre broadband and a free year of Amazon Prime anyone? With this deal you're getting broadband and TV with plenty of streaming choice so you never get bored. And that handy Amazon Prime freebie gives you unlimited one-day delivery as well as free fast shipping and free Amazon Prime Video (just in case you want even more content to stream).

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband with TV | FREE year of Amazon Prime | 18 months | 80+ channels | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £28.45pm

And for an extra £2.50 a month - you get all the same amazing features as the previous deal along with much faster download speeds. So if you live in a busy household, or you're a streaming fanatic - this would be ideal for you as your average download speeds would be 67Mb. Plus like the previous deal you can rest assured the price will remain the same for the entire contract.

Want more your broadband and TV deal?

This Black Friday offer isn't limited to the broadband and TV deals - if you want extras with your bundle, TalkTalk also has these on offer. As you go through the checkout you can add a range of extra bolt-ons, so you can completely customise your bundle.

So if you want more movies, you can add Sky Cinema for £14 a month. Or if you're a sports fan, especially with the Premier League and NFL in progress - why not add Sky Sports for £18 a month (half the usual price). And TalkTalk's Entertainment Boost is only £6 a month and gives you access to hours of on-demand TV channels, including Sky One, FOX, MTV and more.

Is Amazon Prime any good?

In case you don't already know, Amazon Prime includes a range of added perks to your shopping with the online retail behemoth Amazon.

There's free next-day and even same-day delivery available, access to Prime Video and its massive catalogue of TV shows and films, and when it gets to Prime Day you can take advantage of loads of exclusive discounts.