Get a free Nintendo Switch bundle with the world's best OLED TV – but not for long

All eyes may be on Amazon Prime Day for the biggest and best discounts, but Currys is offering an incredible deal on a 55-inch LG CX OLED TV which bundles in a free Nintendo Switch, two top Switch games and free LG FN4 headphones for just £1508. (Not in the UK? Then scroll down for the best LG CX and Nintendo Switch prices in your region).

This is an amazing deal on the LG CX, which is considered the world's best OLED TV right now, and would cost a shopper £1399 alone. The TV boasts stellar picture quality, a gorgeous super-slim design and strong gaming features such as low input lag (only 13ms).

All this makes it a perfect TV for the Switch. That's what makes this deal so fantastic: you get a Nintendo Switch bundle included for free too, with includes the console itself, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft. Typically this Switch bundle would cost well over £300 on its own – likely around £350 – but instead you get it, plus the TV and the headphones for just £1508.

This is the ultimate deal for someone who wants to pick up a top-notch gaming TV and new console (complete with two bestselling games).

Check the deal out below:

55" LG CX OLED TV | Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Minecraft | LG FN4 headphones| £1508 at Currys

This is a fantastic deal from Currys that bundles in the world's best OLED TV, a Nintendo Switch, two bestselling games and a set of headphones for just £1508.View Deal

