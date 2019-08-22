Get a cheap iPhone bargain with this affordable big data iPhone 7 deal

Usually when choosing your phone contract, there is a hard choice you have to make. Do you want a cheap contract or a heap load of data? Well thanks to a tasty offer from Three, you can get both.

The offer in question is part of Three's 100GB data offers. You're getting an iPhone 7 for just £28 a month and £29 upfront with, yep you guessed it - 100GB of data. Most of the cheapest iPhone 7 deals around right now offer plans under 10GB so this just blows everything out of the water.

With 100GB of data, you're set to stream for hours, game for days and social for...well, the whole month straight. And because you'll be on Three, you also get access to the network's usual Advanced Plan perks like roaming in 71 destinations worldwide and access to Three's Wuntu app for weekly offers and the odd free coffee.

Sound like your kind of contract? You can see all of the details down below or check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals if you're not quite convinced.

iPhone 7 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

It's rare to see a cheap iPhone carrying this much data but we're certainly not complaining! For just £28 a month you can get a massive 100GB of data on the iPhone 7, a price not that much higher than the average cost on this phone. And, you're only paying £29 upfront.

Is the iPhone 7 a good phone?

This might now be one of Apple's older devices but that doesn't mean this is a bad phone. In fact, at this price tag this is probably one of the best phones around.

It features a camera that operates well in low-light situations, it's water resistant and has a strong 1970mAh battery life. On top of all of this, the iPhone 7 has a pretty powerful processor considering its age.

Read our full iPhone 7 review