Fujifilm Instax cameras plummet to lowest prices in early Black Friday deals

If you've been on the lookout for an early Black Friday deal on Fujifilm Instax cameras, you're in luck – two of our favourite models have just fallen to their lowest ever prices on Amazon.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is now on sale for £79.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon, which takes it down to its lowest price since it arrived in April. Our number one instant camera, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, is also down to its joint-lowest ever price at only £59 (was £69.99) in its Ice White colourway. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

As both of these instant cameras are at rock-bottom prices, we'd say they're well worth snapping up today, even if Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 26. The early Black Friday camera deals are already rolling in, and these often prove to be just as compelling as the ones on the shopping event's official day.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40: £89.99 Fujifilm Instax Mini 40: £89.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The lowest price we've seen for Fujifilm's most stylish instant camera. The Mini 40 is ideal for beginners, thanks to its auto exposure and variable shutter speed, and takes the affordable Instax Mini film. It's effectively the Mini 11, our favourite instant camera, wrapped up in a more mature, stylish shell.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 £59 at Amazon

Save £10 - A record-low price for our favourite instant camera, the Mini 11 would make a great gift for anyone looking to dabble in instant photography. It's easy to use, includes a pop-out lens barrel for selfies, and takes Instax Mini film, which is more affordable than its Polaroid equivalent.

These two instant cameras are effectively different takes on the same concept. Both are simple, beginner-friendly models with auto exposure, which helps you navigate the sometimes over-sensitive nature of instant film in bright, daytime conditions.

As their names suggest, the Instax Mini 40 and Instax Mini 11 also both take the same credit card-sized Instax Mini film, which costs £7.99 for a 10-pack. This film is also sometimes reduced during Black Friday, so it's worth keeping an eye on its prices over the next ten days, too.

The main difference between the two cameras is their design – the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40's faux leather finish gives it a more classic look, compared to the fun, light-hearted Instax Mini 11, which is ideal for young families. Whichever one you go for, your lucky recipient will get a fun re-introduction to the joys of analogue snapping.

