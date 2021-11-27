Forget this rubbish Black Friday Sonos Arc deal - Samsung is the way to go this year

Thinking of buying the Sonos Arc soundbar this Black Friday? Don't do it! Instead, you should buy the brilliant Samsung HW-Q700A, which has been reduced from £699 to £399 at Currys, saving you £300. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The Sonos Arc may be our pick for the best soundbar you can buy in 2021, but it's no secret that the Sonos Black Friday deals have been very disappointing this year. Right now, you can save £20 on the Dolby Atmos wonder at Sevenoaks, which brings the price down from £899 to £879.

However, this deal is a little deceptive as Sonos recently increased its prices. Even with the discount, you're actually paying a lot more for the Sonos Arc than you would have done this time last year.

Today's best Black Friday soundbar deal

£699 Samsung HW-Q700A/XU 3.1.2 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: £699 £399 at Currys

Save £300 - Get this incredible soundbar for a discounted £399 over at Currys, which features 8 speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Plus it comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers powerful bass and dynamic sounds.

By contrast, the Samsung HW-Q700A has been given a really generous discount in Currys' Black Friday soundbar deals, and it comes with many of the same capabilities as the Sonos Arc. These include Dolby Atmos support, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Not only that, but it also comes with a wireless subwoofer. If you were buying the Arc, you'd need to shell out extra for the Sonos Sub (which incidentally, has also been reduced by £20 for Black Friday).

For us, it's a no brainer - even if the HW-Q700A probably won't offer the same outstanding audio performance as the Sonos Arc, it'll still easily beat the puny speakers built-into your TV.

