Forget Black Friday – the Garmin Fenix 6 is under £300 at Amazon right now

The Garmin Fenix 6 is down to just £297.76 at Amazon right now. It's never dropped this low before, so if you've been thinking about picking up a new running watch, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

We're expecting to see some great offers on Garmin watches when this year's Black Friday deals arrive, but we'd be very surprised if the Garmin Fenix 6 drops lower than this. It usually hovers around the £400 mark, and has never dropped below £331 before now.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin Fenix 6 deals near you.

Garmin Fenix 6: £529.99 £297.76 at Amazon

Save £232.23 We've never seen the flagship Fenix 6 this cheap before, even during sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, and we don't expect this deal to last long. It applies to the black model with a silver stainless steel bezel.

If you're serious about your sport (whether it's running, swimming, cycling, skiing, golf, or almost anything else), the Garmin Fenix 6 comes highly recommended. It will track almost any outdoor activity you could possibly want, with super accurate GPS and advanced training tools. It's easily one of the best sports watches available today, and this deal makes it superb value as well.

Today's best Garmin deals

If you don't want something quite as feature-packed as the Garmin Fenix 6, there are also some great offers on the company's other sports watches available right now, ahead of the Black Friday sales.

These aren't quite as spectacular as the saving on the Fenix 6, but are worth checking out nonetheless if you can't wait for November 26 to roll around.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £137 at Amazon

Save £42.99 The Forerunner 55 (voted best running watch in this year's TechRadar Choice awards) is a superb choice if you're new to running, and the Whitestone version has received a hefty discount ahead of Black Friday.

Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £209 at John Lewis

Save £110.99 This is an unexpected deal on the Instinct Solar from John Lewis, and is much lower than Amazon's current price. This deal applies to the Solar Blue model, which is a tasteful shade of Navy. The black model will set you back £40 more.

More Garmin deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices on Garmin watches from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.