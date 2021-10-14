Fitbit Versa 3 voted Best Smartwatch at TechRadar Choice Awards 2021

It's day four of our TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 reveal, and we've got lots more titles to reveal, including the Best Smartwatch crown, which goes to the Fitbit Versa 3.

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 powered by Oppo are a new awards for 2021, and they're designed to celebrate the most-loved tech products and brands.

We have over 50 award categories in 2021 from smartwatches to TVS, laptops to smartphones, cameras to drones. We've spent this week revealing a variety of titles, and today we're revealing the Phones, Camera and Retail awards.

We've decided these winners through a combination of consumer voting – that means the general UK public have voted on these winners – and our expert panel of judges.

Without further ado, here's our pick of the Phone, Camera and Retail awards for 2021.

Fitbit Versa 3 The third iteration of Fitbit's smartwatch was a big step up for the company, and it has been awarded our Best Smartwatch title. We cited its beautiful display, built-in display and lightweight design as highlights. Read our Fitbit Versa 3 review

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) The iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 has garnered our Best Tablet award, beating a whole host of other iPads and Android tablets. We enjoyed its phenomenal power, fantastic display and strong battery life. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review

Redmi Note 9S The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S took our title of the Best Value Phone, and it beat some stiff competition in this competitive space. We liked its impressive battery life, reliable performance and vibrant display. Read our Redmi Note 9S review

OnePlus Nord The OnePlus Nord won our award for the best phone priced between £200 and £500. We cited its premium design, affordable price and plethora of camera features as its true highlights. Read our OnePlus Nord review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra wins our title as the Best Camera Phone. This has the best camera zoom we've seen on a smartphone, a mesmerising design and S Pen support. Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Asus ROG Phone 5 The Asus ROG Phone 5 is our pick for the Best Gaming Phone in 2021. It features remarkably good performance, neat built-in gaming features and a great display. Read our Asus ROG Phone 5 review

Fujifilm X-S10 Want a camera that will suit an absolute beginner? Our pick for 2021 is the Fujifilm X-S10. We gave this camera a 4.5 star review praising its large grip, strong video specs and fantastic APS-C sensor. Read our Fujifilm X-S10 review

Canon EOS R5 The Canon EOS R5 is our pick if you're looking for something professionals can get to grips with. We gave this a 4.5 star rating praising its form factor, incredible autofocus and long battery life. Read our Canon EOS R5 review

GoPro Hero 9 Black Looking for a new action camera? The GoPro Hero 9 Black wins our award for 2021. We loved its 5K video abilities, its front display for easy vlogging and its improved battery life over previous models. Read our GoPro Hero 9 Black review

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is our pick for the Best Instant Camera award 2021. We loved its point-and-shoot simplicity, its retro design, and the fact its film packs are so affordable. Read our Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 review

DJI Air 2S Our pick for the Best Drone is the DJI Air 2S. We gave this drone a five star review, and we loved its 20MP sensor and fantastic image quality, as well as its small and lightweight design. Read our DJI Air 2S review

Best High Street Retailer

Apple Our Best High Street Retailer award is 100% consumer voted, and this year's winner is Apple. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Best Online Retailer