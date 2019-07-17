Fancy a Prism Silver Samsung Galaxy S10? It's only available at Carphone Warehouse

If you want style and substance from your new Samsung phone deal, Carphone Warehouse has something you may be interested in. The UK retailer has managed to agree with the manufacturer that it will have exclusivity to stock the chic Prism Silver colour of the superb Samsung Galaxy S10.

You can find the Prism Silver Samsung S10 online or in-store, but Carphone Warehouse is restricting its best S10 deals to online only - click this link to see the best tariffs available, or keep reading for our handpicked choice of the very best.

We already had black, white, blue and green, but we always like to see a little extra variation when it comes to the aesthetics of the world's best smartphones.

And Carphone Warehouse is also adding an extra perk if you were hoping to use your old phone as collateral for your new Prism Silver S10 . There's up to an extra £100 trade-in available now - and that's whether your old phone is working or faulty. Carphone Warehouse says it's the first time it's ever offered this option.

Because we dig out the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals every day, we know which stores are offering the cheapest contracts at any one time.

Today's best Prism Silver Samsung S10 deal from Carphone Warehouse:

Samsung Galaxy S10 from Carphone Warehouse | Silver Prism | Vodafone | £29.99 upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44 per month

This Samsung S10 deal from Carphone Warehouse gives you unlimited calls and texts, a healthy 5GB of data every single month, a network you know and there isn't much to pay up front at all. And best of all...you get the handset in that snazzy Prism Silver colour, too!

Is the Samsung Galaxy S10 any good?

Well this is a pretty quick and easy one to answer: yes, very.

The 10th anniversary version of Samsung's iconic S series boasts the usual combination of dazzling display (6.1-inch 19:9 Super AMOLED, no less), cracking triple-lens rear camera and brilliant all-day battery life. It even throws in wireless power sharing and an In-screen fingerprint sensor, too. We can't see how you'd be disappointed with this handset.

Want to know more before you buy? Then get yourself over to TechRadar's in-depth Samsung Galaxy S10 review.