Every cheap Xiaomi phone included in the Amazon Black Friday deals

Xiaomi Mi 11 deal
(Image credit: Xiaomi / TechRadar)

Some of the best Xiaomi phones have been discounted this Black Friday, and we've found a whole host of handsets as part of the best Black Friday phone deals for you a week in advance of the official big day.

Deals have begun on all types of Xiaomi phones with the Xiaomi Mi 11 seeing a discount of £200, and the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 getting an £80 discount down to £120 for the very first time.

We've seen some similar deals to the below throughout the last couple of weeks, but today is the first time we've seen so many big discounts on Amazon for Xiaomi products.

Not sure about these? We'll be putting together the best Black Friday phone deals, best Black Friday iPhone deals, best Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deals and much more over the next week as we lead up to Black Friday on November 26.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Xiaomi phone early Black Friday deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 128GB: £199

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 128GB: £199 £119
Save £80 - If you don't mind having a slightly older handset, this discount on the Redmi Note 9 is remarkable. It's the first time we've seen the phone go below £120. We cited this phone's great battery life and its strong camera as two of the big highlights.

View Deal
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB: £229

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB: £229 £159
Save £70 - Xiaomi doesn't just do mid-range and flagship products. Its cheaper handsets are also discounted ahead of Black Friday, and the Redmi Note 10S is at a great price with a saving of £70 for a phone with a 64MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and a 6.43-inch Full HD display.

View Deal
Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB: £199

Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB: £199 £159
Save £40 - The discount isn't as dramatic on this handset, but £40 is a solid saving on the Xiaomi Redmi 10. If you're looking for a cheaper Xiaomi phone, this is a good choice, with a 6.5-inch Full HD 90Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

View Deal
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 256GB: £249

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 256GB: £249 £179
Save £70 - The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset and a 48MP rear camera. We gave this smartphone a score of 4 out of five citing it for its superb gaming performance and long battery life.

View Deal
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB: £269

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB: £269 £229
Save £40 - The Redmi Note 10 Pro is discounted ahead of Black Friday with a £40 reduction on Amazon right now. We gave this phone a glowing review with a score of 4.5 stars and we particularly enjoyed its stereo speakers, huge display and long battery life. You don't get 5G connectivity with this handset, though.

View Deal
Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB: £329

Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB: £329 £249
Save £80 - The Poco F3 5G recieved a 4.5-star rating from TechRadar, and we praised this phone with its bright display, great performance and a classy design. The camera isn't particularly impressive, but otherwise it's hard to criticise the Poco F3 5G. Plus, it's currently £80 off if you're looking for a cheap smartphone.

Need more storage? The 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage is now down to £269 from £349

View Deal
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 128GB: £399.99

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 128GB: £399.99 £309
Save £90 - The Mi 11 Lite features a slim design, decent performance and a capable main camera. With a £90 discount, this is great price for the Mi 11 Lite. We have seen this phone drop as low at £350 before, but this is the Mi 11 Lite 5G at its best price yet.

View Deal
Xiaomi 11T 256GB: £549

Xiaomi 11T 256GB: £549 £439 at Amazon
Save £110 - Xiaomi's latest mid-range phone comes with the Mi 11's main and telemacro cameras, and its software, but has some downgrades in the design and processing departments to save money.

View Deal
Xiaomi 11T Pro 128GB: £599

Xiaomi 11T Pro 128GB: £599 £499
Save £100 - There's a £100 saving on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, if you're looking for a slightly higher spec handset. We found it was a smooth experiencing using this phone, the cameras peform well and we particularly loved its impressive fast-charging abilities.

View Deal
Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB: £749.99

Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB: £749.99 £549
Save £200 - The Xiaomi Mi 11 has taken a spot in our definitive list of the best smartphones money can buy since it was revealed earlier this year. This is the cheapest price you can buy it for right now, and if you're looking for a flagship quality handset at a lower price this could be a great option for your next phone.

Want more space? The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant is now £599 down from £799

View Deal

More Xiaomi phone deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and the Poco F3 5G below.

More Black Friday deals

James Peckham
James Peckham

James is Phones Editor for TechRadar, and he has covered smartphones for the best part of a decade bringing you news on all the big announcements from top manufacturers making mobile phones. James is often testing out and reviewing the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, virtual reality headsets, fitness trackers and more. He has also worked on other leading tech brands, such as T3 and Gizmodo UK, as well as appearing as an expert on TV and radio for the BBC and other publications. Be sure to follow him on Twitter for all the latest smartphone news.
