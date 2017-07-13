EE now offers free Apple Music with no data charges for six months

Fancy totally free music streaming on your phone? If you’re an EE customer, that will soon be the reality with the Apple Music streaming service.

EE is now offering all of its pay monthly and SIM only customers – yes, it’s not just new customers – six months of free Apple Music access as well as covering the data to use it with.

That means if you’re running low on data one month you’ll be able to continue streaming or downloading from Apple Music without having to keep an eye on your internet balance. You’ll be able to listen to Beats 1 radio while on the move without worrying about your data limits, too.

When you get to the end of the deal after six months, you’ll have to pay £9.99 a month to keep using Apple Music. The data will then begin to be taken from your allowance, too.

Just Apple Music... for now

Max Taylor, Managing Director of Marketing at EE confirmed to TechRadar the network is also in discussion with other streaming services, but Apple Music seemed like the right service right now.

Taylor said, “We’ve been working with [Apple Music] for sometime. We announced a deal with them last year, plus we think it’s a great service that is getting better all the time.”

EE previously offered six months of free Apple Music to new customers, but the free data to use with it is a new offer from the network. There are currently no plans to offer this to pay-as-you-go customers though.

If you are a pay monthly or SIM only customer and you've previously had a trial of Apple Music you can still make use of the free six months with EE, which is not usually the case with these types of deals.

It is a little disappointing EE won’t continue to offer the free data for the service after the six months has ended as Three is offering free data on Netflix streaming for the duration of your contract.

If you’re on EE, or plan to buy a contract with the network soon, you’ll be able to make the most of this Apple Music deal from July 19.