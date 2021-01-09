DualSense controller hits lowest price ever in latest PS5 deals

PS5 controller deals have been rare over the last few months. The console only hit the shelves in November, and the controllers represented one of the biggest upgrades to the next-generation system. Nevertheless, that's not to say we haven't seen some cash skimmed off the controller's price, though this latest round of PS5 deals is offering a particularly stunning discount.

You'll find the £59.99 PS5 DualSense controller available for just £50.39 at ShopTo's official eBay storefront. You're still buying from the online store ShopTo here, but many retailers use eBay to discount their products further, making fruitful deal-hunting grounds.

There's a full eBay Money Back Guarantee available, and all you need to do to receive the full discount is apply promo code PACKUP20. These PS5 deals will expire on January 10, however, so if you're looking for a spare controller, we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage of this offer.

Not in the UK? You'll find more PS5 DualSense deals further down the page.

DualSense PS5 controller: £59.99 £50.39 at ShopTo (via eBay)

We briefly saw the DualSense controller dropping down to £53.99 over Black Friday, but this £50.39 offer from ShopTo makes for the lowest price the PS5 gamepad has seen so far. This is available through ShopTo's official eBay storefront (with the full eBay Money Back Guarantee). Simply use promo code PACKUP20 for the full savings.

View Deal

More PS5 DualSense deals

More of today's best DualSense PS5 controller deals Sony DualSense Wireless... 365games.co.uk £55.99 View Reduced Price PlayStation 5 DualSense... Amazon Prime £66.12 £59 View Sony PS5 Dualsense Wireless... BT Shop £59.98 View Playstation 5 DualSense... Ebuyer £59.99 View Show More Deals

If you're hungry for more, we're running through all the latest PS5 deals and what we expect to see from future bundles right here on TechRadar. If, however, you're after a new controller to play PS4 games, you can still use a cheap DualShock 4 on the next-gen console as well. We're also tracking all the latest PS5 restocks, including difficult to find PS5 Pulse 3D headset stock as well.