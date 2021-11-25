Don't miss this Black Friday 4K TV deal that throws in Dolby Atmos and Ambilight

A large number of Black Friday deals are rolling in at Currys, and this is continuing today with a great 26% discount on the 58-inch Philips Ambilight 58PUS9006 4K TV.

You’re seeing a good £250 off on the Philips 58PUS9006 in this Black Friday deal, it comes with a 4K 60Hz Ultra HD screen that supports the latest HDR technology – Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also has 2 speakers that deliver 20W of audio power and supports Dolby Atmos. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Crucially, this is an Ambilight TV, which means there are LEDs surrounding the 4-sided edge of the TV that emit colors based on what’s happening on-screen – and which can sync up with other Philips smart lights in your home.

Currys has a great £250 discount on the Phillips 58-inch TV, which is now priced at £699 (was £949).

Philips 58-inch 58PUS9006 4K TV: £949 Philips 58-inch 58PUS9006 4K TV: £949 £699 at Currys

Save £250 - Grab this great dealon a solid 58-inch 4K TV, with the latest TV technology like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. It also has two speakers that deliver 20W of audio power. Along with the good specs, it supports Google Assistant and Google Chromecast.

Powering the beautiful 4K picture is Philips own P5 Perfect Picture engine, which uses AI to optimize your TV picture to create a perfect and balanced picture based on contrast, color, noise and sharpness.

This is a great deal to grab as Currys was already selling the Philips TV at a discounted £779 but has further decreased the price to £699; so do be sure to grab this deal!

