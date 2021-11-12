Don't miss: Grab a 65-inch JVC Fire TV for under £500 ahead of the Black Friday rush

If you're looking to buy a great 4K TV at a discount while also avoiding the upcoming Black Friday deals rush, then Amazon UK might just have the deal for you, with a big saving on the 65-inch JVC Fire TV.

This 4K smart TV's impressive size makes it a fantastic option for any home entertainment setup – and right now at Amazon, you can grab the 65-inch JVC Fire TV for just £499, shaving over £100 off the usual retail price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

What's more, if the 65-inch model is a bit out of your size and/or price range, The retailer has also discounted the 55-inch and 50-inch models of the JVC Fire TV (we've included those deals in our roundup below).

JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 - If you've ever wanted to own a 65-inch TV for less than £500, now's your chance. This deal will be available throughout the Black Friday period, but it's best to act now in case the TV sells out before then.

JVC Fire TV Edition 55-inch 4K TV: £499 JVC Fire TV Edition 55-inch 4K TV: £499 £429 at Amazon

Save £70 - Don't quite have the space for a 65-inch TV? Then your next best option could be the 55-inch model that comes at an even lower price.

JVC Fire TV Edition 50-inch 4K TV: £449 JVC Fire TV Edition 50-inch 4K TV: £449 £369 at Amazon

Save £80 - The 50-inch JVC Fire TV boasts all the same features as its larger counterparts, making this an excellent deal for the model. In fact, it's among the lowest prices we've seen for the TV ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon JVC Fire TVs are accessible mid-range 4K TVs that are usually available at reasonable prices, making them a great entry point into 4K tech for first-time buyers. And, thanks to these discounts, they're even better value.

Amazon JVC Fire TVs' bespoke Fire TV OS is responsive and easy to use, allowing viewers to access a decent variety of streaming services such as Netflix, ITV Hub and Amazon's own Prime Video. On top of that, built-in Alexa voice assistant functionality means you don't need to use your remote to navigate your smart TV's menus, which is a great accessibility feature.

While these aren't the cheapest prices we've seen for the Amazon JVC Fire TV range, it's the largest discount we've seen since the start of 2021. Plus, the deals seem to have a definite end of December 1, 2021, meaning that we likely won't see these prices get any lower over the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals period.

