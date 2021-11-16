Dell's early Black Friday deal cuts 15% off the powerful Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop

Dell has been pumping out tons of great early Black Friday deals, and it continues today with an incredible £352 discount on a powerful gaming laptop; the Alienware Area-51m R2.

This is an amazing early Black Friday deal to get your hands on a powerful gaming laptop that comes with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super GPU and a 10th gen Intel Core i9 CPU. While both the CPU and GPU aren’t the most recent models, they are still pretty powerful, and this laptop allows you to play your games with the highest graphical settings while having solid frame rates.

Dell has a 15% sale on the Area-51m R2, which is now priced at £1,996.64 (was £2,348.99). To get this deal, you’ll need to input the coupon code EARLY15 at Dell’s checkout page. Make sure you check out our Dell Black Friday deals roundup for more great offers.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Cheapest Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop deal

£2,348.99 Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop, RTX 2080 Super, Intel Core i9, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £2,348.99 £1,996.64 at Dell

This great Black Friday deal cuts the price of a powerful gaming laptop by 15%. The laptop comes with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU, a 10th gen Intel Core i9, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 17.3-inch HD 144Hz display. Make sure to use the code EARLY15 at the checkout to get this discount.

Along with the powerful specs, the Alienware Area-51m R2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, a mini DisplayPort and one Thunderbolt 3 port. The 144Hz display also features Nvidia G-Sync technology.

This laptop should service all your gaming needs regardless of how power-hungry the game is, so don’t miss out on this great deal!

