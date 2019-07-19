Dell's Black Friday in July Mega Deals end today with huge £420 price cut for the XPS 13

Dell's Black Friday in July event runs all month, but today is the last day of its "Mega Deals" promotion – but it's ending in style by knocking an incredible £420 off the Dell XPS 13 (2019), which in our view is the best laptop money can buy right now.

That drops the price of Dell's flagship ultrabook to £999 – which is easily one of the best prices we've seen for the new laptop.

If that's still a bit too expensive, then don't worry, as Dell has some other compelling deals on more affordable laptops as well.

Dell XPS 13 (2019) £1,418.99 £999 at Dell

The best laptop in the world just got better with this incredible deal that knocks £420 off the latest model. This version of the laptop comes with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 13-inch 1080p display and speedy 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 £298.99 £199 at Dell

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then this 14-inch device is a great buy, especially now it's under £200. Sure, it's not the most powerful laptop, but you get a lot for your money, including an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, plus Dell's impressive build quality.View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop £1,018.99 £799 at Dell

A £220 price cut makes this one of the most affordable gaming laptops, while still offering plenty of power for running the latest games. You get 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive.View Deal

These deals end 11:59 tonight, July 19, and as we mentioned above, today marks the end of Dell's Mega Sales event – so don't hang around if you see a deal you like, as this could be your last chance!