Dell's Black Friday-beating 2-in-1 laptop deals cut £200 of the XPS 13

November has begun, which has meant that Black Friday deals are going to be ramping up, which is exactly what's happened here with Dell cutting a huge £200 off the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.

This amazing 2-in-1 laptop deal is part of Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek event, which is cutting up to 35% off many of its best products.

And, they don't come better than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. This stunning convertible laptop comes with a powerful 11th generation processor, 16GB of RAM and a 13.4-inch 4K screen, which can be flipped backwards behind the keyboard to turn it into a tablet-like device as well.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the world (and one of the best Dell laptops, of course), so to see it get such a big price cut ahead of Black Friday is fantastic.

Dell's Black Friday deals have always gotten off to a strong (and early) start, so if this is the laptop for you, we recommend you jump on this deal now – there may not be better deals when Black Friday itself arrives on November 26.

2-in-1 laptops like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 are great for people who need a bit of versatility. They can be used as a laptop for working on, then turned into a tablet-like device for using certain apps, watching media or reading. You can also use them in an inverted V shape (also known as 'tent mode') which turns them into little screens – which is great for binge-watching Netflix, for example.

They can be price than normal laptops, which is why 2-in-1 laptop deals like this are always welcome.

