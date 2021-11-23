Dell XPS 13 now just £721 with this incredible Black Friday deal - but for how long?

Dell's sales are running every day this week, and the headline deal today brings an incredibly price on a brilliant laptop.

For just £721 you can get the Dell XPS 13 with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, when using the code BF15 - it's unlikely the deal will last long at this price.

Why is this our favourite deal? Well, the XP3 13 is a brilliant thin and light laptop which we found to have a stunning screen and premium build quality in our review, and it blows the competition away at this price point.

We rarely see new Dell XPS 13 laptop sell for less than £1,000, so with a price drop this large this is easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we're going to see this year.

The sale is part of Dell's Limited-Quantity Deals, which the company is running every day ahead of Black Friday, and is offering some fantastic deals on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops in the world right now.

Dell has also cut a huge £450 knocked off the excellent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, but as with other Dell Limited-Quantity Deals, stock is selling out fast for this device.

A range of other Dell XPS 13 configurations have also had big price cuts today, such as the Dell XPS 13 with 11th generation Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which has a price cut of £150. This drops the price to £999, and you can drop the price even further with the code BF15, allowing you to get this fantastic Dell XPS 13 for just £849.

Like yesterday, Dell has a huge range of deals on some of its best laptops, so we've listed the top new offers here.

Also, make sure you also check out our roundup of the best Dell Black Friday deals for more great price cuts.

The deals directly below are at Dell UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see laptop deals in your region.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £849 Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £849 £721 at Dell

This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 2.1 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display. Use the code BF15 to get this incredible low price.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,899 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,899 £1,449 at Dell

Save £450 - This slim and light 2-in-1 laptop doesn't just look gorgeous, it's powerful as well with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM. The 13.4-inch touchscreen is stunning with an ultra-high 4K resolution.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,599 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,599 £1,399 at Dell

Save £200 - This version of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has the same spec as the one above, but the resolution is "FHD+", which is 1920 x 1200, so not as high a resolution. It still looks great, however, and the £200 discount lowers its price further.

Dell XPS 13 (2021), Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,099 Dell XPS 13 (2021), Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,099 £934 at Dell

The latest Dell XPS 13 model comes with a larger 13.4-inch FHD+ screen, along with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Use the code BF15 to get this incredible low price.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,099 Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,099 £934 at Dell

This slightly older Dell XPS 13 is still an amazing laptop for a great price thanks to the BF15 code. Comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, making it a brilliant performer with plenty of storage space.

Dell XPS 13 (2021), Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD: £1,699 Dell XPS 13 (2021), Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD: £1,699 £1,444 at Dell

Get the top-of-the-line latest Dell XPS 13 model with an 11th generation CPU, 16GB RAM and massive 1TB SSD for 15% off with the BF15 code. This model comes with a gorgeous 13.4-inch UHD+ touchscreen.

Any one of the Dell XPS 13 models above are worthy purchases, and thanks to the range of specs on offer, you've got plenty of choice when looking for Dell's 13-inch wonder.

Dell has a range of other great XPS deals and gaming laptop deals that you should really check out. Many of these deals are time and stock limited, so you'll want to jump on these deals quick.

More Dell XPS 13 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Dell XPS 13 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals