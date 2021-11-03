Dell XPS 13 deal offers major price cut for one of the best laptops ever made

Here’s an amazing early Black Friday surprise, as Dell currently has a huge £240 discount on one of the best laptops ever made; the Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and has a 13.3-inch HD display. This model of the Dell XPS 13 normally sells for £849, but Dell has slashed the price to £609 .

Quite simply, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best premium ultra-books you can buy, so this Dell Black Friday deal is especially impressive. With its stunning design, excellent battery life and some robust hardware, the XPS 13 regularly features on our best laptops of the year lists . And now that it’s priced at a cheap £609, this is a must-have deal – so be quick to grab this offer!

While the Intel Core i3 isn’t the most powerful processor (and it’s a 10th generation chip, rather than the current 11th generation), this is still a great laptop for day-to-day tasks, especially considering this ultra-low price. You won’t find a better laptop for the money right now.

