Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has a £500 price cut for just 72 hours

Dell is running another of its 72-hour deals, this time knocking a hefty £500 off its brilliant XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, which in our view is currently the best laptop money can buy.

Billed by Dell as "the future of the 2-in-1", the latest model comes with a powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch 4K screen.

To get £500 off, which knocks the price down from £1,899 to a much more palatable £1,399, you need to enter the code MEGA500 at the checkout.

This amazing deal knocks £500 off the latest version of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. This thin and light convertible laptop comes packed with some of the latest tech, including Intel's latest generation of processors, plus a gorgeous 4K 13.4-inch screen with HDR support. Remember to use MEGA500 at the checkout.View Deal

This deal only runs for 72 hours – and it started at 00:01am on Monday September 16, so if you fancy getting the best laptop in the world for a very decent price, you'll need to act fast – especially as Dell is warning that stock is limited.