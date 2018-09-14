Deal alert: £40 Currys voucher with all iPhone XS pre-orders from Carphone Warehouse

STOP! Before you hit 'proceed to checkout' for your new iPhone XS pre-order deal, we highly recommend you quickly read this first. Because we've teamed up with Carphone Warehouse to offer an exclusive voucher to TechRadar readers when you order your new iPhone.

Pre-order any iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max contract deal from Carphone Warehouse by October 7, and you'll be treated to a £40 voucher for Currys/PC World. Handy to put towards a new set of headphones, a wireless charger or, frankly, anything they sell!

Click here to take advantage of this EXCLUSIVE Currys/PC World offer

We've got all the details on how to claim the offer below, but it's pretty simple. Just click the link above, fill in your email address and then select your tariff.

Carphone has XS deals from the likes of EE, O2 and Vodafone with plenty of variation when it comes to data and monthly bills. But if you're asking us, we'd probably go for the 100GB data O2 plan costing £149.99 upfront and £65 a month.

How to claim your Currys/PC World gift card:

Step one Click on this link to the Giftcloud website – you won't be eligible if you head straight to the Carphone Warehouse website. Then sign up for the promotion by entering your email and pressing 'Get Reward'. Giftcloud will send you an email on Carphone Warehouse's behalf to confirm it has received your registration. You can also find the full terms and conditions of the offer on that page.

Step two Click 'Buy now' to go through to the Carphone Warehouse website. It's at this point you get to pick out your ideal tariff and complete the purchase. You can get it for as little as under £40 per month!

Step 3 Step 3 involves exercising some patience, unfortunately. It will take up to 60 days after the original purchase date for your purchase to be verified as eligible for a voucher, and you'll be sent instructions on how to finally claim your Currys voucher.